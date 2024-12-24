Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ISRAEL: Rise in Respiratory Illnesses Prompts Health Ministry Warning


The Health Ministry has reported a significant rise in respiratory illnesses across the country, with 77 new cases of influenza confirmed in recent days.

Additionally, 240 new cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been identified. RSV, a common respiratory infection, can lead to severe complications, particularly in young children and older adults.

Health officials have noted a sharp increase in pediatric emergency room visits among infants under the age of two, driven by cases of bronchiolitis. This condition, often triggered by RSV, typically surges during the winter months.

In response to the growing number of cases, the Health Ministry is urging the public to get vaccinated against influenza and to adhere to strict hygiene practices to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.

“Respiratory illnesses can spread quickly, particularly in crowded or enclosed spaces,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Vaccination and proper hygiene are essential tools in protecting both individuals and the broader community.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



