Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SUSPECTED TERROR: Ramming Attack Near Gush Etzion


A suspected vehicular ramming attack occurred near Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, leaving at least one Israeli injured. Preliminary reports indicate the suspect fled in the direction of Hebron, prompting a large-scale response from security forces, including the IDF, police, and emergency services.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Eli Gartner provided an update on the victim, describing him as a 25-year-old male in moderate condition. “He sustained head and abdominal injuries following the suspected terrorist attack,” Gartner said. The injured individual was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect and have increased security measures in the area. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE: Two-Thirds Of Palestinians STILL Want Hamas To Lead Them

Teaneck Jews Donated Drone That Helped IDF Find Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Airliner With 67 Onboard Crashes In Azerbaijan, Leaving Dozens Dead

WATCH: Sydney Shul Honors Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch For Pro-Israel Advocacy

Fear In Jerusalem: Unvaccinated Teen Diagnosed With Polio

Central Israeli Home Damaged From Houthi Missile, Katz Threatens To Target Houthi Leaders

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Slams Met Police For Permitting Anti-Israel Protests Near Shuls

WINK AND A NOD: Rep. Mike Lawler Teases 2026 NY Governor Run While Roasting Kathy Hochul

HIDDEN DANGERS: Montreal JCC Issues Urgent Warning Over Jews Being Asked To Transport Packages

IDF Investigation Finds Six Hostages Were ‘Brutally Executed’ By Hamas in Rafah Tunnel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network