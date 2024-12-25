SUSPECTED TERROR: Ramming Attack Near Gush Etzion

A suspected vehicular ramming attack occurred near Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, leaving at least one Israeli injured. Preliminary reports indicate the suspect fled in the direction of Hebron, prompting a large-scale response from security forces, including the IDF, police, and emergency services.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Eli Gartner provided an update on the victim, describing him as a 25-year-old male in moderate condition. “He sustained head and abdominal injuries following the suspected terrorist attack,” Gartner said. The injured individual was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect and have increased security measures in the area. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)