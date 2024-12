The IDF on Thursday morning announced that a reservist soldier was killed in battle in Gaza.

He was named as Cpt. (res.) Amit Levi, H’yd, a 35-year-old father of four from Kibbutz Shomria, a religious kibbutz in southern Israel. He served as a commander of a reconnaissance team in the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Brigade.

He was killed by sniper fire in the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)