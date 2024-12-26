LIKE THEIR EVIL PEERS: Houthis Established Massive Military Underground Tunnel Network

The Houthi terror group has established an extensive network of underground tunnels and military bases in the same manner as Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya reported this week.

The report, based on an investigation by a Yemeni platform specializing in military affairs, shows that in a systematic manner over the years, the Houthis have transformed the rural and western mountainous areas of Yemen into secret underground military bases, allowing them to avoid aerial attacks and arm themselves with advanced weapon systems.

The Houthis were aided in their efforts by experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.

The Houthis’ initial goal in building the network was to hide weapons and ammunition they stole from the warehouses of the official Yemeni army, as well as hiding weaponry they received from Iran. They also built secret military bases to avoid airstrikes by the Arab coalition countries in 2015, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Satellite images and intelligence analyses show that the Houthis have invested significant resources in establishing networks of underground tunnels and facilities for storing weapons, equipment, fuel, money, and military warehouses, which contain not only ammunition and military gear but also advanced military technologies from Iran. Some of the tunnels include launch facilities for missiles, drones, and explosives as well as facilities for the production of anti-ship missiles and explosives. They even built underground offices for foreign experts and consultants.

Analysis of satellite images revealed the establishment of dozens of military bases in the Saada area and the Amran mountain range, in Hajjah and Al-Jawf, in the Saada district, and even in the mountainous areas surrounding the capital, Sana’a, where the terror group dug massive tunnels to house stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.

The bases are spread along the Red Sea coast, with bases and maintenance service centers located in the city of Hodeidah and nearby islands.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)