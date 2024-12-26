Interesting P’sak: Can Police Officers Drive Home At The End Of Their Shabbos Shifts?

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein recently issued an interesting p’sak at a gathering of the Rabbanim of Israel Police that took place in the Rav’s Beis Midrash in Holon.

HaRav Zilberstein has accompanied the police for many years, with the Chief Rav of Israel Police, Rav Rami Birchiyahu, asking him the many halachic shailos that arise from police activities.

At the gathering, the Rabbanim posed various halachic dilemmas, including whether police officers can return home after their shifts on Shabbatot and Yamim Tovim.

HaRav Zilberstein responded that the shaila is not only a halachic issue but is also a security issue, paskening that officers can return home on the condition that they drive in their police vehicles. Why? Because then their drive home is considered ‘כהליכתו’ [going to work] and not ‘‘כחזרתו’ [returning home] because while in their police vehicles, they’ll scan the streets for any terrorists or speeding drivers who are endangering lives.

HaRav Zilberstein noted that driving home in an electric vehicle is preferable to a regular vehicle.

At the gathering, Rav Birchiyahu commented that every year, he receives thousands of shailos from police officers, which attests to the connection of Israel Police to the Jewish mesorah.

“Police officers, while combating crime and maintaining public order, examine themselves and what halachah dictates,” he said. “They are officers that bring bracha to the entire force.”

“During these days, Israel Police once again proves that the halacha is a guiding light and not, chalilah, an obstacle, and halachic rulings are an inseparable part of the support for all officers in the organization, and in this, we take pride.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)