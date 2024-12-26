Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: IDF Officer Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting, Two Soldiers Injured


An IDF officer was killed earlier today during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip, the military confirmed. Major Hod Shriebman HY’D, 27, a platoon commander in the elite Multidomain Unit (Unit 888), was identified as the fallen soldier. Shriebman, from Tzofit, was killed in combat while serving in the region.

In the same incident, another soldier from the Multidomain Unit sustained severe injuries. Additionally, a tank commander from the 9th Battalion, 401st Iron Tracks Brigade, was also critically wounded during ongoing combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

All three soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified of the incidents. The military has not yet provided further details on the soldiers’ conditions.

