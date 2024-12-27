Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Woman Murdered In Herziliya Stabbing Attack

Scene of the terror attack in Herziliya. (MDA)

A woman in her 70s was murdered in a stabbing attack in the city of Herzliya on Friday morning.

The terrorist stabbed the woman several times, critically injuring her. Nearby security guards shot and neutralized the terrorist.

MDA paramedics called to the scene began resuscitation techniques and evacuated the woman to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Sadly, the doctors at the hospital could do nothing but declare her death.

The terrorist, who was wounded, was arrested by the police.

MDA
Scene of the terror attack in Herziliya. (MDA)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



