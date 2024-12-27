Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Presents Internal Investigations On October 7 To Defense Minister Katz


Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has received two internal investigations from the IDF regarding the October 7 attacks, his office announced.

The probes were presented by Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, chief of the Operations Directorate, alongside other senior commanders.

According to the Defense Ministry, the investigations examined key events, identified operational gaps, and outlined preliminary conclusions aimed at drawing lessons and implementing immediate changes.

During the briefing, Katz stressed the importance of conducting thorough and transparent investigations. “These inquiries must provide answers to the families and the public while ensuring we learn and apply the necessary lessons,” Katz stated.

Additional investigations are expected to be presented to Katz in the coming weeks. The defense minister has instructed the IDF to complete all inquiries by the end of January.

(AP)



