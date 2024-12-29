Five Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

Residents of Sderot, Ibim, Gevim, Nir Am, and Sapir College near the Gaza border heard rocket sirens Sunday afternoon as missiles were launched from northern Gaza, where the IDF is conducting operations.

The Iron Dome defense system intercepted two of the rockets, while others landed in open fields. No injuries were reported, according to Magen David Adom.

Israel Police stated that officers and bomb disposal units were working in Sderot at three separate sites. Two locations contained fragments of intercepted missiles, while the third was an open area where a rocket had landed.

