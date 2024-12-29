HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed in Northern Gaza, Casualties Rise to 394

An IDF soldier was killed today in northern Gaza, the military reports. Staff Sgt. Yuval Shoham, 22, from the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade in Jerusalem, lost his life. The IDF has not yet disclosed the exact circumstances of his death.

This brings the total number of Israeli casualties in the ongoing ground operation in Gaza and along the border to 394.

Additionally, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion was severely wounded during clashes with Hamas fighters in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)