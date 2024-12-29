WATCH: Netanyahu’s Last Message Before Surgery

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu published a video on social media shortly before undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The surgery is being performed under general anesthesia, and Netanyahu is expected to recover in the hospital for several days afterward.

Netanyahu said that he held a cabinet meeting that ended a bit early and now he’s heading to surgery. He continued by saying that he “wants to thank many many of you that sent best wishes for a speedy recovery. I intend to get through this. Happy Chanukah.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as Acting Prime Minister while Netanyahu is hospitalized. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz will serve as the head of the top-level political-security cabinet and is authorized to convene the cabinet if necessary.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)