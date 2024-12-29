Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Netanyahu’s Last Message Before Surgery


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu published a video on social media shortly before undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The surgery is being performed under general anesthesia, and Netanyahu is expected to recover in the hospital for several days afterward.

Netanyahu said that he held a cabinet meeting that ended a bit early and now he’s heading to surgery. He continued by saying that he “wants to thank many many of you that sent best wishes for a speedy recovery. I intend to get through this. Happy Chanukah.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as Acting Prime Minister while Netanyahu is hospitalized. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz will serve as the head of the top-level political-security cabinet and is authorized to convene the cabinet if necessary.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WANTED: Interpol Issues Arrest Warrant for Lev Tahor Leader

STARTING JAN 21: New Airline To Launch Tel Aviv-New York Route To Compete Against El Al

Boeing 737 Crashes And Bursts Into Flames While Landing In South Korea, Killing 179

DELUSIONAL: Biden Still Regrets Dropping Out, Believes He Could Have Defeated Trump

Report: Haniyeh Assassination in Tehran Nearly Foiled by Broken AC Unit

THIS IS WILD! Unknown Tzadik Who Hasn’t Seen Human Face In 40 Years Makes Appearance At Son’s Wedding

Police Launch Investigation into Fake Death Notices Targeting Lapid and Attorney General

Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery: Office

Houthis & Hamas: Sirens Sound In Jerusalem On Friday Night & Shabbos Afternoon

IDF Presents Internal Investigations On October 7 To Defense Minister Katz

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network