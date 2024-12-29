Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hadassah Hospital Says Netanyahu Prostate Surgery Successful [VIDEO]

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery Sunday to have his prostate removed, hospital officials said.

Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center announced late Sunday that the procedure had been completed successfully and that the prime minister had woken up.

Netanyahu thanked his doctors. His office said he was “fully alert” and was taken to an underground recovery unit fortified against potential missile attacks. Netanyahu was expected to remain in the hospital for several days of observation.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, served as acting prime minister during the operation.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM PM NETANYAHU OFFICE:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surgery has concluded successfully and without complications.

The Prime Minister has awakened from the anesthesia, is in good condition and is fully conscious. He has been transferred to the underground, protected recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanks the dedicated medical team: Professor Ofer Gofrit, Professor Mordechai Duvdevani and Dr. Stephane Ledot from Hadassah; and Dr. Ehud Gnessin from Shamir Medical Center.

The Prime Minister’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvika Berkowitz, closely attended him.

Surgeons deliver update from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital:

