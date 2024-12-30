AGAIN: Israeli Arrested For Espionage And Arson Linked To Foreign Terror Operatives

An Israeli citizen from Petach Tikva, Alexander Granovsky, 29, has been arrested on charges of espionage and arson, allegedly acting on behalf of foreign terror operatives. The arrest, announced Monday by the Shin Bet, follows a coordinated investigation with Lahav 433’s National Crime Unit.

According to investigators, Granovsky had been in communication with foreign terrorist elements since November. Authorities believe he knowingly undertook assignments that posed a direct threat to Israel’s national security, driven by financial incentives.

Granovsky is accused of carrying out multiple acts of sabotage, including the arson of eight vehicles across Israel. At each scene, graffiti reading “Children of Ruhollah” was left behind.

In addition to the arson attacks, investigators say Granovsky conducted surveillance on key infrastructure sites in central Israel. One of the most concerning allegations involves Granovsky filming the entrance to the neighborhood of former Defense Minister and Knesset Member Benny Gantz and transmitting the footage to his handlers.

Granovsky also reportedly shared personal information about an Israeli citizen, potentially aiding foreign efforts to recruit the individual. Another aspect of the investigation revealed that he purchased military uniforms with plans to create a video depicting the destruction of the gear.

The investigation uncovered broader plots beyond arson and surveillance. Granovsky’s handlers allegedly sought to acquire firearms and grenades for future attacks on Israeli homes. They further directed him to gather the residential addresses of Israeli government ministers and instructed him to conduct arson attacks on police vehicles, buses, and trucks.

While Granovsky reportedly declined certain tasks, his extensive interactions with foreign operatives suggest deeper involvement and a broader threat to Israeli security.

A prosecutor’s declaration was filed against Granovsky on Monday, and an indictment is expected to follow in the coming days at the Central District Court.

Following the arrest, the Shin Bet and Israel Police issued a stark warning about increasing attempts by hostile intelligence and terror organizations to recruit Israeli citizens.

“We strongly caution Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign operatives or carrying out assignments on their behalf,” the agencies said in a joint statement. “We will pursue the harshest measures against anyone involved in such actions.”

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious approaches, particularly from unknown individuals offering unusual tasks or job opportunities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)