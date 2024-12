The IDF reports that a soldier was killed in combat in northern Gaza earlier today.

The fallen soldier has been identified as Sgt. Uriel Peretz, 23, from Beitar Illit, serving in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

In the same clash in the Beit Hanoun area, three other soldiers from the battalion sustained serious injuries. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed by the military.