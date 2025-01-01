REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Israel has confirmed conducting a commando raid in early September targeting an underground Iranian missile production facility near Maysaf, Syria, following weeks of secrecy surrounding the operation.

The raid, which targeted a site run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was revealed by Israeli public broadcaster KAN News. The Jerusalem Post and Axios had previously reported on the operation, but official confirmation was withheld until now.

Israeli Air Force (IAF) commandos from the elite Shaldag unit carried out the daring raid on September 8, targeting the Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS) in Syria’s Masyaf region. The underground facility, reportedly used by Iranian forces to produce precision missiles for Hezbollah, was destroyed during the operation.

The raid, dubbed “Operation Deep Layer,” involved IAF commandos rappelling from helicopters directly into the site. The troops seized critical documents before planting explosives to demolish the facility.

Simultaneously, Israeli aircraft launched strikes on multiple targets in the surrounding area, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 individuals and injuring 43 others, according to reports.

The CERS complex has long been suspected of housing weapons development projects aligned with Iranian interests, making it a strategic target in Israel’s ongoing efforts to disrupt arms transfers to Hezbollah.

Israeli forces struck the facility after intelligence indicated that Iran had transferred precision missile components to the site. The operation aimed to neutralize what Israeli officials described as a “growing threat,” as the missiles were believed to be destined for Hezbollah.

The IDF informed the United States ahead of the raid and executed the strike approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Israeli territory as IDF officials viewed the facility’s potential for mass production as an urgent security risk amid heightened tensions in the region.

The increased frequency of IDF operations in Syria, particularly since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, reflects a shift in Israel’s approach to information security. Israeli censors appear more flexible about disclosing operations, as the threat of direct retaliation from Syria is perceived to be lower.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)