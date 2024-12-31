Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Toddler Critically Injured In Bnei Brak Apartment Fire

Photo: United Hatzalah

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning on the first floor of a residential building on Trumpeldor Street in Bnei Brak, injuring six people, one critically and five lightly.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene saw black smoke rising from one of the rooms and quickly entered the burning apartment to rescue the trapped family members.

They rescued a two-year-old toddler with burns over his entire body who was handed over to rescue teams that provided medical treatment and quickly transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Five others in light condition were also evacuated from the scene, including a three-month-old baby, three children ages 3-5, and two adults.

Fire and Rescue Services stated that “heavy damage was caused to the apartment. A fire investigator was summoned to the scene to determine the circumstances of the outbreak.”

Site of the fire. (Fire and Rescue Services)
United Hatzalah

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

QUEENS: Unattended Menorah Sparks Fire in Kew Gardens Hills

MAILBAG: YWN’s Reckless Attack On Jimmy Carter Reflects Poorly On Klal Yisroel

WATCH: The Rosh Yeshiva’s Stirring Song Sung By Naftali Kempeh

Israeli Air Defenses Intercept ELEVENTH Ballistic Missile Launched from Yemen in Past Month

WATCH AND ENJOY! Ishay Ribo’s Sold-Out Performance In NYC Last Night

Five Arrested For Smashing Wall Of Factory Linked To Israeli Defense Firm

AGAIN: Israeli Arrested For Espionage And Arson Linked To Foreign Terror Operatives

El Al Suspends Flights To Moscow Until March 2025

At Least Two Of Syria’s Nine Jews Are Shomer Kashrus

BOMBSHELL: Photos Expose Joe Biden’s Direct Ties to Hunter’s Chinese Business Deals 

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network