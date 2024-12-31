Toddler Critically Injured In Bnei Brak Apartment Fire

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning on the first floor of a residential building on Trumpeldor Street in Bnei Brak, injuring six people, one critically and five lightly.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene saw black smoke rising from one of the rooms and quickly entered the burning apartment to rescue the trapped family members.

They rescued a two-year-old toddler with burns over his entire body who was handed over to rescue teams that provided medical treatment and quickly transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Five others in light condition were also evacuated from the scene, including a three-month-old baby, three children ages 3-5, and two adults.

Fire and Rescue Services stated that “heavy damage was caused to the apartment. A fire investigator was summoned to the scene to determine the circumstances of the outbreak.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)