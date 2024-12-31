Shin Bet Foiled 1,000+ Terror Attacks In 2024, Releases Audio Of Hostage Rescue [VIDEO]

In a sweeping annual report, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency revealed it thwarted 1,040 major terror attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem in 2024, dismantled 20 Arab Israeli terror cells, and uncovered 13 Iranian espionage plots.

The agency disclosed unprecedented details of its operations, including the first release of audio from the daring October 30, 2023, rescue of Cpl. Ori Megidish, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. In the recording, an agent reassures Megidish during the operation, telling her, “Ori, you’re in good hands. The team rescued you and is bringing you home.”

In Gaza, Shin Bet agents aided in the detention of 1,350 Palestinians at military checkpoints, including 40 senior commanders and 165 individuals linked to high-ranking Hamas officials. Among those detained, 45 were directly involved in the October 7 attack, while 100 others were suspected of holding critical information about Israeli hostages. Over 650 detainees were interrogated, yielding intelligence that led to the targeting of hundreds of terror sites and saved Israeli lives.

The Shin Bet also disclosed its role in eliminating 25 senior commanders in Lebanon from Hamas, al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Closer to home, the agency reported a sharp decline in terror attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, citing a 40% reduction from the previous year. Operations conducted with the IDF and police led to the capture or elimination of key suspects, including high-profile raids at hospitals in Jenin and Nablus.

Inside Israel, Shin Bet operations exposed 20 terror cells composed of Arab Israelis, with five cells planning bombings or vehicle-based attacks.

Highlighting the intensity of the year, the Shin Bet disclosed that its elite “Tequila” counterterror teams were deployed 32 times to stop imminent attacks.

