IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Who Was Involved In Kibbutz Nir Oz Horrors

The IDF, in coordination with the Shin Bet, announced the elimination of Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a senior Hamas commander involved in the infiltration of Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre. Sabah, identified as a Nukhba Platoon Commander in Hamas’s Western Khan Yunis Battalion, was killed in a targeted airstrike by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) based on intelligence gathered by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The strike targeted Sabah while he was operating from a shelter in the humanitarian area of Khan Yunis. Sabah was reportedly instrumental in planning and leading numerous attacks against IDF troops during the ongoing conflict.

The IDF emphasized that all precautions were taken to minimize harm to civilians, employing precision munitions, detailed intelligence, and aerial surveillance to ensure the accuracy of the operation.

