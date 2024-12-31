Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Ben-Gvir Releases 15 Second Video After Forcing Bibi To Leave Hospital bed


After calls grow to oust Minister Ben Gvir from the Government after he refused to vote in the Knesset today, nearly toppling the Coalition and forcing PM Netanyahu to leave the hospital – against doctors orders – two days after surgery, he released the following short statement via video:

“I am proud to fight for the security of the State of Israel, for our principles. We received fourteen mandates to bring change to the police, the prison service, and fire and rescue services. I will not allow these organizations to go backward. A right-wing government is not just about words.”



