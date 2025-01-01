Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

Western sources claim that Hamas has recently succeeded in restoring a significant amount of control of the civilian population in some parts of Gaza, Ynet reported.

The sources say that Hamas controls parts of the central Gaza Strip where IDF forces are not continuously stationed and where about 90% of Gazan residents currently live.

US intelligence agents say that Hamas had recruited about 10,000 new terrorists, mostly young men enlisted for the first time.

The IDF denies the claims, saying that although Hamas still has some military capabilities, including missile firepower, its command and control capabilities have been decimated.

Hamas is also targeting criminal Gazan families who take control of humanitarian aid convoys. According to the report, in one incident, Hamas seized an aid convoy from Gazan criminals while IDF soldiers watched and did nothing to stop them.

Channel 12 correspondent Almog Boker stated: “As long as Hamas controls the humanitarian aid – it controls the Gaza Strip. Hamas takes over the aid, transfers it to its warehouses, sells it to civilians, and with the money, rebuilds its military capabilities that were severely depleted. Military pressure is important but in order for it to harm Hamas and for it to beg for a deal – it is time to derail its governmental structures and take away its oxygen supply – humanitarian aid. Trucks with humanitarian supplies 2024-2025 = the cash suitcases [from Qatar] of 2018-2019.”

Jerusalem Post correspondent Seth Frantzman wrote about the IDF’s recent counterterrorism operation – for the third time – in Kamal Adwan Hospital: “In essence, Hamas continues to control a large part of Gaza despite a year and months of war. Hamas controls central Gaza. It controls most of Gaza City. It has returned to areas in Khan Younis. It controls the humanitarian area of Mawasi. It will likely return to Kamal Adwan and other areas unless it is prevented systematically from doing so. Kamal Adwan is an example of the challenge of fighting the terror group in Gaza and how confident Hamas feels that it can always exploit areas such as hospitals to continue its control of Gaza.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)