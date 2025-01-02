DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Declassifies Video Of Special Forces Raid On Iranian Missile Facility In Syria

The IDF has released dramatic bodycam footage from a September 8th special forces raid on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arms facility in northwestern Syria, used by Hezbollah to manufacture missiles.

“Tonight, we reveal a special operation that took place in the heart of Syria in early September, during which dozens of fighters raided an underground site for the production of Iranian precision missiles,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

The IRGC had constructed the facility to enable Hezbollah to produce hundreds of rockets and missiles annually. According to Hagari, the site was set to become a key location for missile engine production along Israel’s northern front. “We prevented this,” he said.

The raid targeted the Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Masyaf, known for developing advanced weapons and missile technology. The operation, dubbed “Deep Layer,” was conducted by over 100 elite Shaldag unit troops who landed by helicopter under heavy fire support.

During the raid, Israeli forces seized intelligence documents, weapons, and critical equipment, including a planetary mixer used to manufacture rocket engines. As the team withdrew, powerful explosions destroyed the site, reportedly registering like an earthquake.

IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar praised the returning troops, telling them, “What you destroyed there would have cost us the lives of many Israeli civilians.” He described the mission as vital to Israel’s security.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on the raid: “I salute our heroic fighters for the daring and successful operation deep in Syria. This was one of the most important preventive operations that we have taken against the efforts of the Iranian axis to arm itself in order to attack us; it attests to our boldness and determination to take action everywhere to defend ourselves.”

The IDF confirmed that the operation resulted in no Israeli casualties and marked a huge blow to Hezbollah’s missile production capabilities.

