Thousands Attend Levaya of Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter

On the night of Zos Chanukah, thousands gathered for the Levaya of HaTzadeikis Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman, a’h, the wife of the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl, who was nifteres on Wednesday evening at the age of 97.

Many Gedolim, Rabbonim and Admorim attended the Levaya.

Following her Petira, HaRav Bergman directed that the Leyaya take place immediately to minimize any Bitul Torah. The Levaya began at the family’s residence on Admor D’Gur Street in Bnei Brak, where Tehillim was recited by Rav Moshe Yehuda Schneider.

In accordance with her wishes, expressed in a will she wrote on Shushan Purim 5774, Rebbetzin Bergman requested that no Hespedim be said at her Levaya. At the end, she passed away on Zos Chanukah, when hespedim are forbidden.

HaRav Bergman delivered brief parting words, emphasizing her endurance of suffering, which he described as a great merit. Quoting the Vilna Gaon, he noted the spiritual significance of her trials. He also praised her exceptional generosity, highlighting her commitment to living for others and asking nothing for herself.

The Levaya continued to the Ponovezh Cemetery in Bnei Brak. Thousands of Torah scholars carried her bier through the streets, passing Chazon Ish Street before arriving at her final resting place. She was buried beside the holy resting place of her father, Maran Rav Shach zt”l.

PHOTOS FOR YWN VIA SHUKI LETER