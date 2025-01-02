BREAKING: IDF Intercepts Yemen Missile; Debris Falls In Modiin Illit

Red alert sirens sounded in several areas in central and southern Israel due to a missile launched from Yemen. Explosions heard all over Yerushalyim.

The military reports that a missile launched from Yemen entered Israeli airspace, prompting an attempted interception.

The IDF in a short statement said: Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central and southern Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted. A report was received regarding shrapnel from the interception that fell in the area of Modi’in in central Israel. The details are under review.

MDA Spokesperson: Update following the Red Alerts in central Israel: At this stage, no reports of rocket strikes or physical injuries have been received.

MDA teams have been dispatched to treat 12 people who were injured on their way to shelter and 9 individuals suffering from anxiety.