KIDDUSH HASHEM: Channel 12 Praises Shas Ministers, Especially Welfare Minister Margi

Channel 12 journalist Yoav Limor spoke on his program last week about Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi, praising him highly at a panel summarizing two years of the current government.

He said: “Minister Margi is one of the ministers who works most for the benefit of the public in his role. He makes a point of going out ‘on the ground’ to meet with council heads and evacuees to hear about their difficulties, meets with the families of hostages, and participates in the levayos of murder victims and fallen IDF soldiers. He ensured the transfer of half a billion shekels for war needs and added 500 positions for social workers, promoted a treatment program and support groups for grandparents who lost their grandchildren [in the October 7 massacre], formulated a treatment basket for Nova survivors, and established an inter-ministerial team to formulate a plan for integrating people with disabilities into the community.”

Lotan Pinyan, a member of Kibbutz Be’eri, praised all the Shas ministers, including Margi, Health Minister Uriel Busso, Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, saying: “The ministers of Shas, who hold the social ministries, have truly been working since October 7, utilizing their positions in the ministries. Minister Margi has really been working on the ground since October 7. He arrived at the evacuees’ hotels and spoke with the people on the ground. Margi, Kol HaKavod!”

Yechiav Tsuri, an evacuee from Kiryat Shmona, said: “Minister Margi is one of the most active ministers we have in the government.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)