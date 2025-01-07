REVEALED: Hamas’s Plot To Invade Israeli Air Force Bases During Devastating Oct. 7 Massacre

An investigation by the IDF has revealed that Hamas’s initial strike on October 7, 2023, targeted several key Israeli Air Force (IAF) bases, including Nevatim, Ramon, Hatzerim, and Palmachim. The bases, crucial to Israel’s aerial defense, were heavily targeted by the 4,500 rockets and mortars Hamas fired during the invasion.

The report indicates that while air-raid sirens sounded across Israel, the primary objective of Hamas’s barrage was to disable military installations and prevent aircraft from taking off. A Channel 12 report detailed how Hamas intended to strike Tel Nof Base, approximately 45 miles north of Gaza, in a coordinated three-wave attack. The final wave, consisting of 10 pickup trucks loaded with terrorists, aimed to storm the base and seize control.

An Israeli drone intercepted and killed the terrorists in the trucks near the Gaza border fence. Maps of Tel Nof Base were found on the bodies of the attackers, confirming Hamas’s intent.

Leading the assault were mid-level Hamas commanders from the elite Nukhba unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades, along with 15 company commanders and several deputies.

The investigation also highlighted shortcomings in the IAF’s preparedness. Despite escalating border tensions since the 2018 “Great March of Return” riots, the Air Force had not conducted drills simulating ground invasions from Gaza. As a result, on the morning of the attack, the IAF had only two helicopters and one fighter jet on standby, with just a single drone monitoring Gaza.

Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, head of the Air Force, reportedly learned of the attack on the Supernova music festival nearly 10 hours after the assault began. Investigators concluded the Air Force lacked situational awareness and was less informed than many civilians at the time.

