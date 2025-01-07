IDF Releases Chilling Footage Of Hamas Terrorist Exposing Hospital as Terror Base

The IDF on Tuesday unveiled gripping new footage that lays bare Hamas’s exploitation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The video reveals the interrogation of Anas Muhammad Faiz al-Sharif, a Hamas operative captured during a high-stakes IDF operation near the hospital.

Al-Sharif, 21, was apprehended by the elite 401st Brigade and Unit 504, marking one of the most significant counterterrorism efforts in recent weeks. Now in Israeli custody, al-Sharif’s shocking testimony pulls back the curtain on Hamas’s ruthless tactics—using the hospital not as a place of healing, but as a launchpad for violence and terror.

In the footage, al-Sharif calmly details how Hamas smuggled weapons and equipment through hospital grounds, leveraging the presence of patients and civilians as human shields. “Weapons were moved in and out of the hospital for ambushes and tunnels,” he admitted, reinforcing the IDF’s longstanding assertion that Hamas embeds itself within civilian infrastructure.

Al-Sharif’s confession paints a chilling picture: over 240 terrorists were captured in the area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital, all part of Hamas’s strategy to rebuild its forces under the guise of medical care.

The young operative disclosed that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants were convinced the IDF would never strike the hospital directly. “They believe the army can’t bomb the location, like with an F-16 missile, or destroy the building,” he revealed.

But Hamas’s false sense of security was shattered on December 29, when the IDF launched a precision operation targeting Hamas’s resurgence within the hospital. The daring mission was meticulously planned, with the IDF clearing explosive devices and sealing off escape routes in the weeks leading up to the strike.

As the final assault unfolded, IDF forces swiftly encircled the hospital, cutting off every potential exit in under an hour. What followed was a brief but intense firefight—Hamas terrorists clashed with IDF troops but were swiftly neutralized.

In a desperate bid for survival, two groups of militants attempted to flee in opposite directions, only to meet their end at the hands of Israeli forces lying in wait.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)