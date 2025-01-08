ONLY IN ISRAEL: 519 Doctors Made Aliyah During Wartime

As left-wing media outlets claim that numerous Israelis have left the country in recent years, first due to the so-called threat of a “judicial revolution” and then the very real threat of Israel’s bloodthirsty enemies post-October 7, hundreds of doctors have made aliyah over the past year.

The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, in collaboration with the Nefesh B’Nefesh organization, the Jewish Agency, and the Ministry of the Negev, Galil, and National Resilience, held a conference on Tuesday for doctors who made aliyah in the past year from various countries.

During the conference, doctors met with potential employers and received information about the procedures for recognizing their medical licenses in Israel, with the aim of integrating as many doctors as possible into the healthcare system.

The event was attended by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism), Minister of the Negev, Galil, and National Resilience, Yitzchak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), and Minister of Health Uriel Busso (Shas).

Data from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration shows that in the past year, 519 doctors made aliyah and many of them have already integrated into the healthcare system in various roles and in a range of hospitals, health maintenance organizations, and clinics across the country – including Ichilov, Barzilai, Galil, Hadassah, Emek, Wolfson, Laniado, Soroka, Rambam, Shamir, Shaare Tzedek, Sheba, and others.

The Aliyah Ministry’s Directorate For Immigrant Physicians has accompanied about 600 doctors over the past year at different stages, some of whom have not yet made aliyah while others have been in the country for several years.

Approximately 450 doctors who made aliyah in recent years have received assistance in recognition processes for their licenses and specialties and have found employment. Additionally, according to data from the Jewish Agency, about 575 doctors and other healthcare professionals have opened aliyah files, and some are expected to arrive in the country as early as 2025.

Dr. Deborah Maman, a surgeon, made aliyah with her husband and their three children – ages 6, 4, and a baby – in July. “We made the decision to immigrate about a year ago, and we wanted to live in Ashkelon because my father lives here, and we love the area. We weren’t afraid to come despite the war, and thankfully, since we’ve been here, there have only been a few sirens.”

Deborah started working at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon and will soon transition to a full-time position: “I attended the MEDEX conference in Paris, which helped me with the bureaucracy and licenses. I met amazing people at Barzilai who agreed to employ me. I feel a sense of duty in my work as a doctor in Israel, especially during this time. It is important for me as a person and as a doctor, and it is important for the Jewish people.”

Over the past year, with the assistance of the Takuma Directorate [which was established by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to rehabilitate Israel’s northern and Gaza border regions] and the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, grants amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels were offered to doctors who chose to work and reside in the Negev and Galil. In total, grants worth four million shekels were distributed to nine doctors who met the established criteria.

Aliyah Minister Sofer said: “The national program is a unique collaboration aimed at encouraging the immigration of doctors and strengthening the healthcare system, with an emphasis on the Negev and Galil. The initiative aims to bring in about 2,000 Jewish doctors over the next five years, while removing bureaucratic barriers and ensuring immediate employment upon their arrival in the country. The success of the program will address an urgent national need, strengthen the healthcare system during a challenging period, encourage immigration, and contribute to strengthening the Israeli economy.”

