Report: The IDF Recruited Yemeni Jews To Aid Intel Efforts Against The Houthis

The IDF has recruited dozens of Yemeni Jews who speak the Yemeni Arabic dialect to aid army intelligence officials in the battle against the Houthis in Yemen, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The report said that some of the Yemeni Jews now working for the IDF were born in Yemen and immigrated to Israel and others were born and raised in Israel in Yemeni-speaking homes.

Kan reported last week that senior Biden administration officials informed Israel that the US intends to increase its strikes against Houthi targets in the time remaining until President-elect Donald Trump enters office.

The US is targeting missile-related sites to combat the Houthi’s increasing missile attacks on Israel.

Typically, Biden administration officials also requested that Israeli defense officials ensure that the IDF only carries out strikes against military targets in Yemen and not civilian ones.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)