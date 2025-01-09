Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BLOOD MONEY: Hamas Still Profiting Off Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Residents Pay The Price

Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Fifteen months into its war with Israel, Hamas continues to pay its operatives regular salaries, despite Israeli efforts to dismantle its governing infrastructure, Israeli security sources revealed this week to Yisrael Hayom.

Hamas has reportedly established a systematic operation to intercept humanitarian aid shipments intended for Gaza residents. Armed operatives seize internationally funded supplies transported by the IDF and resell them at inflated prices to the local population.

“The resale of international aid has become their dominant revenue stream,” a senior Israeli security official said. These profits, in turn, fund salaries and recruitment campaigns targeting Gaza’s youth.

While Israel’s closure of major funding channels, such as the Philadelphi Corridor and private commerce, has disrupted other financial sources, Hamas relies heavily on aid-derived income to maintain its operations.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz criticized the Biden administration’s stance on the Gaza blockade, saying, “We’ll maintain pressure until the Hamas threat is eliminated.”

The Israeli government is preparing for potential policy shifts under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

