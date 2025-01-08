HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Gaza Combat; Fourth Solider Critical From Same Incident

The Israel Defense Forces IDF announced the tragic loss of two soldiers during combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip. Both soldiers served in the 46th Armored Battalion of the 401st “Iron Trails” Brigade.

– Staff Sergeant Matityahu Ya’akov Perel HY”D, 22, from Bet El.

– Staff Sergeant Kanaoo Kasa HY”D, 22, from Bet Shemesh.

Their deaths occurred during a violent clash that also claimed the life of a third soldier, whose name is pending publication as his family has been notified.

Additionally, an officer from the same battalion was critically injured in the incident. He has been evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family has been informed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)