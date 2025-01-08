IDF Admits: We’re Battling Newly Recruited Hamas Terrorists

The IDF explained on Tuesday that the goal of the military operation in the northern Gaza Strip is to create a security buffer for the residents of border communities by ridding the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure.

Army Radio journalist Doron Kadosh reported that the IDF acknowledged that the soldiers are fighting against recently recruited terrorists.

Senior officers explained that although the IDF previously fought terrorists in northern Gaza, the goal of the current operation is to eradicate all terrorists and infrastructure from the area.

“We’re doing things we didn’t accomplish in previous operations,” officers said. “We’re reaching areas where the IDF will never have to return. This isn’t a raid – it’s an operation to completely destroy the enemy and its infrastructure.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)