CHASDEI HASHEM: Shin Bet Nabs Israeli-Arab Plotting Major Suicide Bombing [Video]

Explosives intended to be used in the attack. (Israel Police)

The Shin Bet announced on Thursday that an Israeli-Arab who was planning to carry out a major suicide bombing in Israel was arrested by the Shin Bet and Border Police.

The suspect, Mahmoud Hussein Mohammad Boshqar, 37, is a resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Kabul in northern Israel and the son of an Arab from the Palestinian Authority.

During his interrogation, Boshqar admitted that he had begun preparing for the attack by reading material on how to manufacture explosives, purchasing equipment, and manufacturing explosives and a pipe bomb. His next step was to prepare an explosive suicide belt to use in a major terror attack.

He also tried (unsuccessfully) to enlist two others to assist him in carrying out the attack.

An indictment against Boshqar was filed at the Haifa District Court on Thursday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



