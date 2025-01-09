Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Colombian Non-Jew Dressed Like A Chareidi Jew And Was Called To The Torah

The Colombian national dressed as a Chareidi Jew. Photo: Population and Immigration Authority

The enforcement department of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority recently detained a non-Jewish citizen of Colombia who was dressed like a Chareidi Jew in Petach Tikvah.

The man entered Israel in 2019 on a three-month tourist visa and has been illegally residing in Israel ever since.

He submitted an asylum application in 2020 which was rejected but he continued to stay in Israel illegally. He later also submitted a request for humanitarian status, which was also denied.

An investigation revealed that the man dresses in Chareidi garb, attends shul and has even been called to the Torah.

The Authority is taking steps to deport him from Israel as soon as possible.

Photo: Population and Immigration Authority

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



