YESH ATID DRAMA: MK Bolts Party; Coalition Rejoices: “Lapid Is Losing His Friends”

In a major shakeup for the party, Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll announced on Sunday morning that he has resigned from the party and intends to form a new Knesset party called the “National Majority.”

According to a Channel 12 report, Roll believes that the current opposition does not reflect the majority of the people.

It should be noted that since the October 7 attack, Roll has expressed views that differ from the Yesh Atid party and is now considered an MK more closely aligned with the Israeli right.

Roll wrote: “The large and brave public that rose up on October 7 to fight for the state and to rehabilitate it must also take its place in national leadership. However, for this to happen, we must open the closed club of the Knesset and ensure that the State of Israel does not miss a historic opportunity for change.”

“I will continue to serve the public as part of the constructive opposition and work to open the gates of the Knesset for political and ideological renewal.”

Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) responded: “Another defection from the party of one man – Yair Lapid, who is crashing in the polls and losing his friends. After Elazar Stern expressed his lack of confidence in him, now Idan Roll is resigning too. The leader of ‘We are the Majority‘ doesn’t even control the minority. Members of Yesh Atid, wake up – there is no future in a dictatorial party. Idan understood this – who’s next?”

I24News journalist Avishai Grinzaig wrote: “A brief glimpse into politics: The National Unity party in the opposition lost four members who joined the coalition [Gideon Sa’ar’s party]. The Yesh Atid party in the coalition lost an MK who is establishing a party that will serve as a ‘constructive opposition.'”

“Maybe the opposition should take a moment to reflect and ask itself how, despite everything, it manages to lose again and again in the face of an empty goal?”

Roll, a former male model who is part of the gay community, served as the deputy foreign minister during the Lapid-Bennett government. Unfortunately, during his tenure, then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued an order for the pride flag to be flown from the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem to mark Pride Month for the first time in Israeli history.

