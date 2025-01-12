Sara Netanyahu In The Crosshairs As Prosecutors Scramble To Salvage Case Against PM

As the legal case against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu weakens, prosecutors appear to be intensifying efforts against his political circle, now focusing on his wife, Sara Netanyahu. Police investigators from the Lahav 433 unit have reportedly seized phones belonging to the children of Hanni Bleiweiss, a late aide to the prime minister, as part of an investigation into allegations against Sara Netanyahu.

The investigation stems from a Channel 12 exposé aired last month, which alleged that Sara Netanyahu sought to intimidate a witness in her husband’s criminal trial and directed protesters to target justice officials perceived as adversaries of the Netanyahu family. Central to these claims is alleged phone correspondence between Bleiweiss and Sara Netanyahu. Bleiweiss passed away from cancer in March 2023.

After obtaining a search warrant, police confiscated phones held by Bleiweiss’s children, hoping one might belong to their late mother. However, investigators now believe none of the seized devices hold evidence to support the Channel 12 allegations. According to a report by Ynet, authorities suspect that the family’s attorney, Yaron Forer, may possess Bleiweiss’s phone. Forer has refused to confirm or deny this claim, citing concerns about obstruction of justice.

Reports surfaced last week that Bleiweiss’s three children were questioned on suspicion of obstructing justice after allegedly refusing to hand over the phone to police, claiming they did not know its whereabouts.

The Channel 12 report accuses Sara Netanyahu of instructing Bleiweiss to mobilize activists from the Likud party, led by her husband, to harass political opponents. Specific allegations include directing activists to verbally assault neighbors of the Netanyahus, who were parents of a fallen military pilot and active in protests against the prime minister. Sara Netanyahu is also accused of orchestrating demonstrations outside the home of Hadas Klein, a key witness in one of the criminal cases against her husband, and encouraging verbal attacks on Klein through social media.

