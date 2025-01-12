IDF Confirms Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Terror Targets in Lebanon [VIDEOS]

The IDF carried out intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon in response to threats against Israeli civilians and troops.

The operation, coordinated through the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, targeted a rocket launcher, a military site, and weapon-smuggling routes along the Syria-Lebanon border.

According to Israeli Army Radio, tonight’s strikes in southern Lebanon targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and multiple border crossings between Syria and Lebanon. Reports suggest the action was taken after Israel urged the Lebanese Army to address the situation, but no action was taken.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)