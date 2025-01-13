Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Degel HaTorah: “We’ll Provide Full Support For A Hostage Release Deal”

Degel HaTorah conference.

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, the chairman of the Knesset’s Interior Committee, stated on Monday morning at the start of a Knesset meeting that the UTJ party will provide full support for any reasonable step for a hostage deal.

His comments came amid reports of a major breakthrough in negotiations for a hostage release deal.

“We’re in a situation where we must immediately save the hostages that are in Gaza,” Asher said.

“We believe that we need to rescue the hostages as quickly as possible and we will provide full support for any responsible action toward a deal taken by the Prime Minister.”

“Am Yisrael needs to bring back the hostages as quickly as possible – this is our will, this is our request and this is our tefillah,” he concluded.

Last week, senior UTJ member Moshe Gafni clarified that “the most important issue in Israel right now is the release of the hostages.”

He added: “There is nothing more important than this that the government needs to achieve.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



