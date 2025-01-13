DRAMATIC BREAKTHROUGH: “Hostage Deal Could Be Hours Or Days”

Israeli officials told media outlets on Monday morning that a major breakthrough in negotiations for a hostage deal in Hamas occurred overnight, with a deal imminent if it is approved by the terror group.

Senior Israeli officials confirmed that a deal is close but the final signature depends on Hamas. “The question is whether they will make the decision that turns the negotiations into a decision for a final agreement,” they said. “It’s really in their hands.”

They added that it is difficult to say whether it is a matter of hours or days, repeating that “everything depends on Hamas.”

“Israel has come a long way” in the negotiations, another source said.

According to one source, the “Trump effect” has led Qatar mediators to put intense pressure on Hamas to accept a deal.

Ynet reported that sources familiar with the details of the emerging deal said there are several issues or elements that will determine whether a deal is reached. “It is related to the situation in the northern Gaza Strip, the Philadelphi route, the perimeter. Another issue is related to the identities of the terrorists to be released, including Israel’s veto rights on this matter and the destination of terrorists serving life sentences – whether they will return home or be exiled to a third country.”

“It should be remembered that we are negotiating for everyone, for all 98 hostages in the hands of Hamas and other terror organizations,” the sources emphasized. “The first phase of the deal is obviously the focus because it is what will initiate everything. A summary on this matter is approaching but the negotiations are for all hostages – without exception. In the first phase, according to reports, it is about 33 hostages. We are making tremendous efforts to maximize the number of saved lives.”

Reuters reported that a breakthrough was reached in Doha after midnight following negotiations between the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, President-elect Trump’s Middle East envoy, and Qatar’s prime minister.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)