Israeli National Security Council Issues Warning After Businessman Evades Deadly Iranian Luring Trap

The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) issued a public warning on Tuesday, cautioning citizens about increased efforts by Iranian operatives to target Israelis abroad through deceptive schemes.

In a recent case, Iranian agents posed as representatives of the Saudi Al Arabiya news agency’s Farsi division, using the Telegram messaging app to contact an Israeli businessman. The agents attempted to lure him to Dubai under the pretense of conducting an interview about the Iranian regime. They also sent the businessman malicious links and files, aiming to compromise his cellphone.

The businessman, suspecting foul play, alerted the NSC. Upon investigation, intelligence officials confirmed the communication was a coordinated effort by Iranian operatives to harm him.

The NSC stressed the need for heightened vigilance, warning of the risks posed by unsolicited messages, particularly those requesting personal details, travel plans, or containing suspicious links and files.

“To minimize such risks, Israelis should maintain strict privacy on social media and validate the identity of unknown contacts before engaging in conversations,” the NSC said in a statement. “Verifying authenticity through multiple communication methods, such as voice or video calls, can help prevent falling victim to such threats.”

