MAILBAG: No, Trump Didn’t “Sell Out” Israel – He Strengthened Its Position

The recent letter on YWN claiming that Donald Trump is essentially selling Israel down the river by forcing it into a bad ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas are not only misguided but also ignore the broader strategic picture. This narrative falsely portrays a rift between Trump and Israeli leadership while undermining the carefully orchestrated policies at play.

First, it’s important to recognize that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials have celebrated Trump’s re-election. This is no accident. Trump has consistently staffed his administration with individuals deeply aligned with Zionist priorities, reflecting his administration’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and long-term objectives.

The ceasefire agreement, far from being a concession, was carefully timed to align with Trump’s inauguration. This is not a coincidence; it’s a coordinated strategy. Claims that Trump “forced” Netanyahu into this deal are baseless. The Israeli leadership understands the advantages of this temporary pause, which provides crucial breathing room for the nation to regroup, rearm, and plan its next moves.

Furthermore, the ceasefire temporarily shifts global attention away from Israel, reducing international pressure and easing the threat of sanctions or prosecution. By alleviating immediate scrutiny, Israel gains the opportunity to consolidate its position and prepare for future actions against threats like Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen, which remain top priorities for both U.S. and Israeli military strategy.

The notion that this ceasefire compromises Israel’s interests also ignores the broader geopolitical calculus. By implementing a pause, Israel undermines global support for Iranian, Lebanese, and Yemeni attacks, effectively neutralizing potential justifications for aggression. Meanwhile, annexation plans for the West Bank remain firmly on the table, as do coordinated efforts to address Palestinian resistance.

Finally, this ceasefire reflects Trump’s broader strategy to maintain Israel’s advantage while projecting an image of diplomacy. The media’s portrayal of a “rift” between Trump and Netanyahu is a planted narrative designed to obscure the reality of their close alignment.

This deal isn’t about appeasement; it’s a calculated move to ensure Israel emerges stronger, better prepared, and strategically positioned for what lies ahead. Dismissing it as a betrayal not only misunderstands Trump’s policies but also underestimates Israel’s capacity for long-term planning and resilience.

Sincerely,

Shmuel L.

