WATCH: As Israel Awaits Hamas Response, IDF Pounds Gaza

As Israel awaits Hamas’s official response to the hostage release/ ceasefire proposal, the IDF and Shin Bet intensified their operations, with fighter jets attacking dozens of terror targets across the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday.

About 50 terrorist targets were attacked in the past 24 hours, including squads of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, among them a senior terrorist operating in a Hamas command center in Gaza City that previously served as a school.

The attack was carried out under the intelligence guidance of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet, and the IDF’s Southern Command.

The IDF also attacked Hamas terrorists and infrastructure in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

The Hamas command center targeted by the IDF overnight:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)