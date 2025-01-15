Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Delays Response, Falsely Claims That “Israel Added Conditions”

Illustrative. An IDF soldier stands at a memorial for victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the eve of Israel's annual Yom HaZikaron for fallen soldiers and terror victims, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP/Oded Bality)

The Hamas terror group on Wednesday morning has still not issued an official response to the proposed hostage release deal, claiming that terror group officials are still examining maps to clarify the areas and stages of the IDF’s withdrawal from the Strip.

Meanwhile, a Sky News Arabic report quoted Hamas officials as stating that Israel has added new conditions that could jeopardize the negotiations, including that IDF forces remain 700 meters inside Rafah and veto power regarding the identities of the released terrorists.

However, a diplomatic source responded to the report, stating that Hamas is making false claims that Israel added new conditions “in order to avoid carrying out the deal.”

Israeli senior officials confirmed that “we have not added any new conditions.”

Another report in the Wall Street Journal quoted Arab sources as saying that Hamas’s de facto leader Mohammed Sinwar has agreed in principle to the terms of the agreement.

AFP reported Wednesday morning that a Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening to participate in the talks.

Intensive talks took place between the parties overnight Tuesday, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his associates in close contact with the members of the Israeli delegation in Doha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Maariv: “Hamas Dream Deal” Allows It To Rebuild Itself, Encourages Further Abductions

HEARTBREAKING: Hostages’ Relatives Accuse Gov’t Of Making “Schindler’s List”

75% Back Public Mask Ban Across New York State Amid Rising Hate Crimes

WOW! Mezamrim Choir Member Now Sings The Song of All Songs – MUST SEE VIDEO!

Katz Outlines Chareidi Draft Law: Sanctions On Lomdei Torah, 50% Of Bnei Yeshivos Drafted Within 7 Years

Ben Gvir Admits Blocking Hostage Deal In The Past, Calls On Smotrich To Leave Government With Him

Report: Hamas Accepts Deal Draft, Final Deal May Be Clinched Today

BDE: Chief Rabbi Of Turkey, Chacham Yitzchak Chaleva, Z’tl, Passes Away

NEIS! 4-Meter Shrapnel Piece From Houthi Missile Pierces Roof Of Jerusalem Area Home, No Injuries

Poll Projections Show Andrew Cuomo Crushing Eric Adams And Everyone Else In Potential Mayoral Bid

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network