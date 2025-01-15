Hamas Delays Response, Falsely Claims That “Israel Added Conditions”

The Hamas terror group on Wednesday morning has still not issued an official response to the proposed hostage release deal, claiming that terror group officials are still examining maps to clarify the areas and stages of the IDF’s withdrawal from the Strip.

Meanwhile, a Sky News Arabic report quoted Hamas officials as stating that Israel has added new conditions that could jeopardize the negotiations, including that IDF forces remain 700 meters inside Rafah and veto power regarding the identities of the released terrorists.

However, a diplomatic source responded to the report, stating that Hamas is making false claims that Israel added new conditions “in order to avoid carrying out the deal.”

Israeli senior officials confirmed that “we have not added any new conditions.”

Another report in the Wall Street Journal quoted Arab sources as saying that Hamas’s de facto leader Mohammed Sinwar has agreed in principle to the terms of the agreement.

AFP reported Wednesday morning that a Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening to participate in the talks.

Intensive talks took place between the parties overnight Tuesday, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his associates in close contact with the members of the Israeli delegation in Doha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)