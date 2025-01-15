Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Soldiers Killed & Wounded By Equipment Hamas Smuggled In Humanitarian Aid Trucks

Evacuation of the wounded from Gaza. (IDF spokesperson)

Hamas has equipped the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza with sophisticated security cameras in strategic locations which aid the terror group in detonating explosives on IDF soldiers.

Channel 12 News reported that the cameras were smuggled into Gaza on humanitarian aid trucks arriving from Israel.

According to the report, these are omnidirectional (360-degree) cameras with heat-guided thermal imaging capabilities.

Most of the IDF casualties in the IDF operations in northern Gaza since October 2024 were caused by explosions activated by Hamas terrorists via the use of these cameras.

A senior officer confirmed this, telling Channel 12: “Every alley here is booby-trapped with explosives and equipped with cameras. We should have acted differently –  striking and clearing the area from the air or using heavy engineering tools before any further ground operations.”

