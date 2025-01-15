IDF Confiscates Over 3,300 Weapons from Syrian Territory in Border Security Operations

The IDF on Wednesday announced that its troops have confiscated more than 3,300 weapons and enemy assets from Syrian territory as part of ongoing efforts to secure Israel’s northern border. The operation is spearheaded by the 210th Division, which is tasked with defending the Golan Heights and safeguarding Israeli residents in the area.

In collaboration with the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit, operating under the Technological and Logistics Directorate, the IDF has seized a range of military equipment, including Syrian Armed Forces tanks, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, shells, mortars, observation equipment, and other weaponry.

This operation is part of a larger campaign to neutralize threats across all combat zones where Israel faces hostilities. According to the IDF, more than 170,000 enemy assets have been confiscated to date in regions including the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria.

“The 210th Division plays a critical role in maintaining Israel’s security along the Syrian border,” an IDF spokesperson said. “Every confiscated weapon is one less threat to the safety of Israeli citizens.”

The confiscated items are being examined, with the intention of either neutralizing or repurposing them to bolster Israel’s defense capabilities.

