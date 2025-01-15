Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
AGAIN: Hamas Makes Another Last-Minute Demand Over Control Of The ‘Philadelphi Corridor’


A senior political source reports that Israel’s negotiating team in Qatar has been confronted with last-minute demands from Hamas concerning the Philadelphi Corridor, a key strategic zone along the Gaza-Egypt border.

The source stated that these demands contradict the maps previously approved by Israel’s cabinet and U.S. mediators during the negotiations. Israel remains firmly opposed to any modifications to the agreed-upon maps, according to the official.

As per the reported terms of the deal, Israel is to retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor during the initial phase of the agreement, although its military presence may be reduced.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is reportedly meeting with Hamas representatives in a last-ditch effort to finalize the ceasefire and hostage release agreement, a source involved in the talks told Reuters.

