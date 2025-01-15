Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NEW: Gaza Government Issues Urgent Safety Guidelines To Palestinians


The Gaza Government Media Office has issued a set of safety guidelines for residents to follow in the coming days. The advisory aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the population amid ongoing uncertainty and the lingering dangers of recent hostilities.

The guidelines urge residents to:

  • Refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information to safeguard families and the broader Palestinian community.
  • Rely exclusively on official sources for updates regarding the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes in Gaza City and the North Governorate.
  • Avoid traveling to areas that have experienced heavy bombardment or devastation.
  • Steer clear of bombed or destroyed structures, which may pose structural and other hazards.
  • Report any unexploded bombs or remnants of war to authorities immediately, avoiding any interaction with such items.
  • Exercise caution during daily movement and avoid gathering in large groups.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



