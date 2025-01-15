NEW: Gaza Government Issues Urgent Safety Guidelines To Palestinians

The Gaza Government Media Office has issued a set of safety guidelines for residents to follow in the coming days. The advisory aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the population amid ongoing uncertainty and the lingering dangers of recent hostilities.

The guidelines urge residents to:

Refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information to safeguard families and the broader Palestinian community.

Rely exclusively on official sources for updates regarding the safe return of displaced individuals to their homes in Gaza City and the North Governorate.

Avoid traveling to areas that have experienced heavy bombardment or devastation.

Steer clear of bombed or destroyed structures, which may pose structural and other hazards.

Report any unexploded bombs or remnants of war to authorities immediately, avoiding any interaction with such items.

Exercise caution during daily movement and avoid gathering in large groups.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)