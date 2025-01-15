State Department Denies US Pressure on Israel Led to Ceasefire Agreement

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller denies claims that American pressure played a decisive role in securing a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Miller emphasized that the agreement was not the result of external pressure on Israeli officials but rather stemmed from Hamas’s weakened position in the ongoing conflict.

“It is not because of pressure that we have seen brought to bear by any party on the government of Israel in the last few days that has gotten us to a deal,” Miller said in a press briefing, attributing the breakthrough to Hamas’s need for a respite from fighting.

The statement stands in contrast to reports from senior Arab diplomats and sources familiar with the negotiations, who told The Times of Israel that a critical turning point occurred during a tense meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The sources described the meeting as pivotal, with Witkoff applying substantial pressure on Netanyahu to make the compromises necessary for an agreement.

According to the Arab diplomats, the level of pressure exerted by Trump’s envoy during this single meeting surpassed that of numerous conversations held by Biden administration officials with Netanyahu throughout the conflict.

Miller acknowledged the Trump team’s involvement in the effort but rejected claims that their pressure was instrumental in achieving the agreement.

