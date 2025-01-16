Ceasefire? IDF Is Building Walls Near Gaza Border To Deflect Antitank Fire

As negotiations for the “ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas continue on Thursday morning, the Defense Ministry has recently begun the construction of stone walls next to the Gaza border yishuvim out of fear of anti-tank missile fire, Channel 12 News reported.

The walls are currently being constructed in the Sderot area.

According to the report, residents of the Gaza border area are furious, viewing the construction of the walls as a violation of the promises made by defense officials that residents who returned to the area after the October 7 massacre would be able to live safely – without the constant fear of rocket fire.

One resident said: “We’re back at the same place we were before October 7. After the massacre, the IDF promised we wouldn’t need walls and we would be able to live here peacefully. It was all a bluff. We’re back to the walls and the same threat.”

Another resident who lost his son in the October 7 massacre, said. “As soon as I saw the walls, I realized that nothing has changed and nothing will change here. We’re back to October 6 – the same security situation. If we’re building walls, the security perception hasn’t changed. They neglected our security needs then and they’re neglecting us now.”

The IDF spokesperson stated: “The IDF is engaged in various efforts to enable the return of train operations to Sderot, including targeted military operations and ongoing assessments. This stems from the understanding that the train is an important national strategic infrastructure and a central factor in the rehabilitation process of the western Negev. At this time, defensive construction work is being carried out to strengthen the defense layer to allow safe train travel.”

“The IDF is working and will continue to work for the safe return of the residents to their homes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)