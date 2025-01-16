Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

10 Soldiers Injured In Explosives Training Accident At IDF Base In Negev


Ten IDF soldiers were injured Wednesday night when a weapon unexpectedly exploded during a training exercise at the Engineering Corps Training Base in the Negev, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Three soldiers sustained moderate injuries, while seven others were lightly injured in the incident. All were promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The explosion occurred around 9 p.m. during a classroom workshop on explosive threats. The session included a display of Hezbollah weapons, such as explosive devices, intended to educate trainees about potential threats. According to the IDF, a rocket from the display detonated inside the classroom, causing the injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, the base commander and other officers initiated an evacuation of the injured and launched a preliminary investigation.

The IDF has suspended training at the base for 24 hours to facilitate a comprehensive review.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“Dangerous For Israel’s Security”: Far-Right Ministers Warn Of Dire Consequences Over Hamas Deal

Chareidi MKs: “It’s Inconceivable That In A Jewish State, Lomdei Torah Will Be Punished”

“You Can’t Coexist With Savages”: Rubio Pledges Hardline Stance On Hamas And Its Supporters [VIDEOS]

Netanyahu Thanks Trump and Biden for Support in Hostage Release, Plans Meeting in Washington

WHAT NOW? Read The Timeline Of When Hostages Will Be Released

TRIUMPH OR TRAGEDY? The Stark Reality Of What Hamas Will Celebrate As A ‘Historic Win’

Trump And Biden Both Claim Credit For Gaza Ceasefire Deal [SEE FULL BIDEN VIDEO]

🚨🚨 ISRAEL, HAMAS REACH CEASEFIRE, HOSTAGE DEAL [LATEST UPDATES]

Military Police Arrive At Homes Of 3 Yeshiva Bochurim In Haifa

MAILBAG: No, Trump Didn’t “Sell Out” Israel – He Strengthened Its Position

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network