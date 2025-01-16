10 Soldiers Injured In Explosives Training Accident At IDF Base In Negev

Ten IDF soldiers were injured Wednesday night when a weapon unexpectedly exploded during a training exercise at the Engineering Corps Training Base in the Negev, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Three soldiers sustained moderate injuries, while seven others were lightly injured in the incident. All were promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The explosion occurred around 9 p.m. during a classroom workshop on explosive threats. The session included a display of Hezbollah weapons, such as explosive devices, intended to educate trainees about potential threats. According to the IDF, a rocket from the display detonated inside the classroom, causing the injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, the base commander and other officers initiated an evacuation of the injured and launched a preliminary investigation.

The IDF has suspended training at the base for 24 hours to facilitate a comprehensive review.

