White House Reportedly “Stunned” By Israel’s Delay Of Hostage Deal Approval To Monday

The Biden administration is reportedly shocked by reports that Israel plans to delay the approval of a critical hostage deal by one day, potentially complicating its implementation.

According to Channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to convene a cabinet meeting to vote on the deal’s approval on Shabbos, instead of Friday as initially expected. The report indicates that time constraints will prevent both a security cabinet vote and a full cabinet vote from being held before Shabbos begins on Friday, pushing the latter to Motzei Shabbos.

Following the cabinet’s approval, Israeli law requires a 24-hour period for potential High Court of Justice petitions against the agreement before the deal can be implemented.

The White House is said to be “fuming” over the decision, Channel 12 reported, warning that the additional day could introduce further complications to the already delicate negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)